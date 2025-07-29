Jasprit Bumrah fit, but call on his workload soon: Coach Sitanshu Kotak on pacer's availability for 5th Test Jasprit Bumrah has played the pre-decided number of three Test matches in the ongoing Test series against England. However, with the series on the line, many expect him to feature in the final Test. Sitanshu Kotak claimed that while Bumrah is fit, a call on his workload will be taken soon.

New Delhi:

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday stated that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is fit for the fifth and final Test of the series against England; however, a call on his workload will be taken soon. With the series still alive following India's epic draw in Manchester, the visitors are set to take on the Three Lions at Kennington Oval, starting from July 31.

Bumrah, who was supposed to play three of the five matches in the series, has already played the stipulated number of games in the four matches so far. However, with the series on the line, it is expected that the talisman pacer could stretch himself and play the fifth Test as well.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dropped an update on Bumrah, stating a call on his workload will be taken soon. "No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah yet, he is fit. But we will take a call on his workload soon," Kotak said in a press conference two days ahead of the fifth Test in London.

Kotak speaks on curator incident with Indian head coach

Meanwhile, the batting coach reflected on what transpired between the Oval pitch curator and the Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. The pitch curator and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange at the ground, during which he was heard telling the curator, "You don't tell us what we need to do".

Kotak reflected on the matter. "Honestly, one of ground staff came and said (that we were required to) stand 2.5 metres from the wicket and 'go outside the rope and see the wicket'. I have never seen something like that. No complaint is needed for this," Kotak told the media later.

He highlighted that the Indian team was not wearing spikes to avoid the risk of damaging the surface. "Before this game, we had an idea that the curator is not the easiest person to work with. Being possessive is good but no so much. We had joggers on (and) not spikes so there was no danger," he said.