Jasprit Bumrah creates history against Joe Root, achieves huge record with dismissal in Lord's Test Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a huge record in international cricket after dismissing Joe Root in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's. Bumrah removed Root after the English batter had reached his 37th Test century.

New Delhi:

India talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to create records. Bumrah, who missed the second Test against England due to workload management, is back with a bang in the third.

The pace sensation took a five-wicket haul on his return as he turned the tables with another remarkable performance in the third Test at Lord's. With England going well in the first innings and Joe Root having gone past his hundred, the Three Lions were looking set for a huge first score. Meanwhile, Bumrah came and applied the brakes.

He first removed Ben Stokes with a nipbacker from around the wicket that broke through the English captain's defences before cleaning Root with another inswinger, this time from over the wicket.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has created history against Root as he has dismissed him the most times in international cricket. This was the 15th time that the Indian pacer has got the better of the English star for the 15th time, going past Pat Cummins' 14 dismissals of Root.

Bowlers to dismiss Joe Root most in International cricket:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 15 times

2 - Pat Cummins: 14 times

3 - Josh Hazlewood: 13 times

4 - Ravindra Jadeja: 13 times

5 - Trent Boult: 12 times

Meanwhile, Bumrah now has the most five-wicket hauls for an Indian bowler in away Test matches. He took his 13th fifer away from home, going past the record previously jointly held by him and Kapi Dev. Bumrah now also has the most five-wicket hauls in the history of the World Test Championship: 11. Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer to take his fifer in the first innings.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj