Jasprit Bumrah creates history, achieves major milestone with five-wicket haul at Lord’s After picking up only one wicket on the opening day, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on the second day at Lord's against England, picking up a five-wicket haul. In the process, India's pace spearhead created an all-time record for India in the longest format of the game.

London:

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah created history with the most number of five-wicket hauls away from home. He was tied with the legendary Kapil Dev at 12, but at Lord’s, the ace pacer broke the record by picking up the wickets of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. He now has 4 five-wicket hauls each against Australia and England. Against South Africa, he registered 3 five-wicket hauls and two against West Indies.

Notably, Bumrah has been phenomenal in the ongoing five-match series. He clinched a five-wicket haul in the opening match of the series at Headingley, but India suffered a five-wicket defeat. He was rested from the second Test at Edgbaston. India’s pace spearhead returned to the playing XI at Lord’s and has been a force to reckon with. Nitish Kumar Reddy gave England early blows, and since then, Bumrah has taken over the show, wreaking havoc in the hosts’ camp with his bowling.

