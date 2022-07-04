Record-breaking Bumrah completes 100 wickets in SENA countries

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Earlier, Bumrah slammed Broad for four boundaries and two sixes in an over.

Jasprit Bumrah is on a roll in the ongoing fifth and final Test vs England. Be it his leadership, his bowling or even his batting, Bumrah's shattering records like there's no tomorrow.

On the fourth day of the Test, Bumrah completed 100 wickets in SENA countries and became only the sixth Indian bowler, and the fifth pacer to achieve this feat.

Bumrah's Wicket Tally

36 wickets in England

32 wickets in Australia

26 wickets in South Africa

6 wickets in New Zealand

List of Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets in SENA Countries

141 - Anil Kumble

130 - Ishant Sharma

119 - Zaheer Khan

119 - Mohd. Shami

117 - Kapil Dev

100 - Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier, during India's first innings - Stuart Broad was steaming in to get the last two wickets cheaply and restrict India to under 400, but Bumrah had some other plans in the back of his mind.

The Mumbai Indians veteran, who is leading India in the final Test match took on Broad and showed no mercy on him. Stuart Broad might have had a deja vu of his 2007 T20I World Cup over to Yuvraj Sing as Bumrah smacked him for four boundaries and two sixes in an over.

The English pacer conceded 35 runs, which made him the only bowler to concede expensive overs both in T20I and Test cricket.

England Playing XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah