Jasprit Bumrah breaks Anil Kumble's all-time record in SENA nations Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books as he shattered a major record of Anil Kumble in SENA nations. Bumrah took a five wicket-haul in the first innings of the Lord's Test, followed by two in the second essay.

New Delhi:

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah continued to register records as he shattered great former spinner Anil Kumble's all-time record during the second innings of the third Test between India and England.

Bumrah, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, took two wickets in the second to break a historic record previously held by Kumble. The Indian pace sensation shattered Kumble's record for most International wickets by an Indian in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations.

The speedster took two wickets in the second innings to break the record. Before the second essay, Bumrah had 221 wickets to his name and was only one behind Kumble. He cleaned up Chris Woakes and then Brydon Carse to get to the milestone.

Bumrah now has 223 wickets for India in international cricket at SENA, one more than what Kumble had for India and Asia XI.

Most wickets by an Indian in SENA in international cricket:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 223 wickets

2 - Anil Kumble: 222 wickets

3 - Mohammed Shami: 218 wickets for India

4 - Javagal Srinath: 212 wickets for India

5 - Kapil Dev: 211 wickets for India

Bumrah had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings as he helped India bowl England out for 387. During the first innings Bumrah also surpassed Kapil Dev for most wickets for India in England.

Most wickets for India in England:

1 - Ishant Sharma: 51 wickets in 15 matches

2 - Jasprit Bumrah: 49 wickets in 11 matches

3 - Kapil Dev: 43 wickets in 13 matches

4 - Mohammed Shami: 42 wickets in 14 matches

5 - Anil Kumble: 36 wickets in 10 matches