EXCLUSIVE | 'Bumrah will need to make changes in his bowling action,' says medical expert

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup owing to a back injury. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Doctor Tomar, Senior Director and Unit Head, Department of Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, talked in depth about Bumrah's injury, his recovery timeline and much more.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

What is a stress fracture?

If there is more pressure on the ligament due to constant stress then it can get injured and due to this stress fracture can occur. Actually, the vertebrae in the collar are attached to the ligament. There are many thick ligaments in the lower back. If there is constant stress, it can lead to a stress fracture. Sometimes this problem also occurs due to not being fully developed since birth. Especially in players, due to the rapid bending forward and working out, the chances of this happening are high.

Is 100% recovery possible once a stress fracture occurs? How long does it take?

It takes a long time for a stress fracture to heal completely. Actually, it depends on the level of injury in the lower back. If there is a partial injury, it can be cured with rest, rehabilitation and physiotherapy. If the injury is in the entire area, then surgery is necessary to return to the field.

How long does it take to recover from a stress fracture?

If the injury is completely fresh and if rest is taken well, then it takes 6 to 8 weeks to heal. In the case of such recurring injuries, 100% recovery is not possible, for this surgery is required. After surgery, rehabilitation takes at least three months.

Will Jasprit Bumrah need to modify his bowling action after his comeback?

Of course, a change has to be made. Any movement that is causing stress on that part of the body will need to be changed. In such a situation, Jasprit Bumrah may need to make changes in his bowling action.

