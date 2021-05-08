Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan reunite post IPL 2021, treat fans with adorable picture

Image Source : TWITTER/SANJANA GANESAN Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan were reunited after the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got shelved midway in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bumrah and Sanjana, who were a part of the now-suspended IPL 2021, returned home after the tournament was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday, keeping in mind growing COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

While Bumrah was a part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Sanjana was associated with the official broadcasting team of the T20 tournament.

In the picture shared by Sanjana on Twitter, the couple can be seen posing with each other. The two had tied the knot back in March when Bumrah had opted out of the limited-overs leg against England. He returned to action in IPL 2021, where he played seven matches for the defending champions and took six wickets.

Earlier this week, Bumrah had shared an adorable birthday wish for Sanjana. "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you,” Bumrah had tweeted on Thursday.

As overseas players bade adieu to the country after the postponement of IPL 2021, Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly shared a message for the Mumbai Indians family. The MI opener's wife also shared a series of pictures with wives and girlfriends of MI players and staff. Sanjana was also a part of one of the photos.

"Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies. To friendships, old and new. Thoughts are with India and what everyone's going through, please stay safe. To be continued," Sasha wrote.