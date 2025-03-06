Jason Gillespie calls Aaqib Javed 'clown' after coach's comment on Pakistan's exit from CT 2025 Jason Gillespie parted ways with the Pakistan test cricket team after being the head coach for a few months. Gillespie has called the current head coach Aaqib Javed a 'clown' following the latter's statement after Pakistan were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has called current head coach Aaqib Javed a 'clown' after the latter reasoned Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 to the constant change in the country's Cricket Board.

The Men in Green were knocked out from the tournament in the group stage itself after failing to win any of the two completed matches they took part in. Pakistan became just the second host team to be knocked out of the Champions Trophy without a single win to its name.

Following their exit, Pakistan coach Aaqib reflected on the team's campaign. "You want to take Pakistan cricket forward, then you need to have consistency and continuity in policies in our cricket, starting from the PCB Chairman to the players."

"Since last year, see how many captains, coaches, selectors, and board Chairmen have changed. This is never an ideal situation for the team, and it does affect their performances," Aaqib had said after the team's early exit from the tournament they hosted.

He also stated that the Pakistan team used to beat India in the past by exerting pressure on them. "In the past, we have always beaten India by taking wickets and applying pressure. This team had the ability to beat India, but the pressure of the match got to them... It is never easy playing against India. It is always a high-pressure game, and it is never easy for new players... I can understand the hurt and frustration at our failure, but we need to understand neither can you judge a player or team on the basis of one or two series. You need to be more consistent and patient," he added.

Following Aaqib's statement, Gillespie called the current coach a clown. "This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes, campaigning to be coach in all formats. He is a clown," Gillespie wrote on Threads.

Pakistan began their campaign against New Zealand and were overwhelmed in the 321-run chase, getting bowled out for 260. They faced India next and encountered a similar story, this time failing to defend 241, with India winning by six wickets.

The Men in Green ended their campaign without a win after their group stage clash against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.