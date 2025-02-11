Japanese cricketer Ahilya Chandel joins Delhi Capitals camp, head coach explains her journey: Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : X/ JAPANASE CRICKET, DELHI CAPITALS Ahilya Chandel

Delhi Capitals have recruited Japanese cricketer Ahilya Chandel as a net bowler for the upcoming Women's Premier League season. Although initially signed as a net bowler, the 22-year-old seamer's progress will be closely monitored, and she may get added to the squad in case of an injury. This move can also be strategic, as WPL rules allow teams to field five foreign players, with the option to include one player from an associate nation.

Ahliya is Japan’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, having taken 30 wickets in 32 matches at an economy rate of 4.58. She also has a double hat trick to her name in international cricket. The left-arm pacer joined DC’s camp in Pune and has actively taken part in the training sessions in Vadodara.

Meanwhile, DC has struck a deal with Cricket Japan, which helped Ahilya travel to India for the WPL 2025. The pacer also revealed that her father is of Indian origin and that helped her get introduced to the game at an early age. Head coach Jonathan Betty noted that Ahliya has brought a bundle of energy and joy and has been in constant touch with the coaching unit and the senior cricketers with the hope of improving her game.

“She’s been great. She’s been a real bundle of energy and joy. She’s really bought in to the environment. She has knowledge and decent learning about playing in different conditions and for her to come over here is really special. She’s part of our support bowling unit and we are carrying for her the tournament as well. It’s really important to have those support bowlers who have good quality to allow our bowlers to get their workload right,” Betty exclusively told India TV in a media interaction.

“She’s been absolute gem. She’s questioning myself Lisa Keightley and other coaches and Shikha (Pandey) has been great with her as we talk about her influence on younger cricketers. She has played a lot of great cricket in Australia and as well as for Japan. I really like that we are trying to grow the game globally, giving exposure to associate players and she has the knowledge and we are fortunate to have her,” he added.

The Capitals will play Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the campaign on February 15. The Meg Lanning-led side qualified for the final on both editions of the tournament but failed to clinch either time, losing to Mumbai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively.