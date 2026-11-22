New Delhi:

Railways pacer Jamshed Alam stole the show on his T20 debut. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Saurashtra in Indore, the youngster became only the third Indian to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. The 23-year-old achieved the feat in his first over, before adding another to complete a five-wicket haul in just nine balls. With that, he became only the sixth Indian cricketer to register a five-wicket haul on men’s T20 debut.

Alam’s extraordinary spell began in the fourth over of Saurashtra's chase of 183. Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir and Sammar Gajjar fell off successive deliveries, leaving the opposition in serious trouble. He returned in his next over to dismiss Siddhart Rana, taking his tally to five wickets and reducing Saurashtra to 30 for six.

The pacer’s victims fell in different ways. Desai was caught by Zubair Ali, Mankad was bowled, Ahir departed after being caught behind, while Gajjar and Rana were trapped leg-before-wicket.

Alam went on to concede 17 runs in his final over, but even so, he finished with impressive figures of 5 for 38. Saurashtra ended up scoring 153 runs in the middle as Railways registered a 29-run win.

Alam became third Indian to register the record

The achievement puts Alam alongside Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun and Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande, who had previously taken four wickets in four consecutive balls in Indian men’s T20 cricket. Mithun achieved the milestone against Haryana in November 2019, while Nalkande repeated it against Karnataka in November 2021. Both spells came during the final overs of their respective innings.

Meanwhile, Alam’s nine-ball five-wicket haul also stands out internationally. Indonesia’s Gede Priandana holds the record with a five-for in six balls against Cambodia, while Finland’s Mahesh Tambe achieved the feat in eight deliveries against Estonia, with both performances coming in 2025.

Pakistan’s Afaq Afridi remains the only other bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries on his T20 debut. He achieved the milestone in the Champions T20 Cup in December 2024.

Alam has previously featured for Meerut Mavericks in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, Railways in the CK Nayudu Trophy and Aakash Tigers MWS in the T20 Mumbai League.

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