Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jammu and Kashmir to play their quarter-final in Pune as BCCI confirms Ranji Trophy knockouts' dates, venues

Jammu and Kashmir to play their quarter-final in Pune as BCCI confirms Ranji Trophy knockouts' dates, venues

After seven rounds of gruelling Ranji Trophy matches featuring 32 teams in the Elite Group, only eight are remaining. The BCCI revealed the schedule of the quarter-finals which will take place at home grounds of the four table-toppers, J and K, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Haryana.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 15:30 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 16:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir topped Elite Group A but will not host
Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir topped Elite Group A but will not host their home quarter-final in J and K due to poor weather conditions

The BCCI on Monday, February 3 confirmed the quarter-final fixtures for the ongoing Ranji Trophy edition with Jammu and Kashmir taking on Kerala in the first knockout game in Pune. As per a Sportstar report, the J and K team management had requested the BCCI to move their home quarter-final out of the territory due to bad weather conditions. Hence, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, where the fourth T20I between India and England was held last week, will host the first quarter-final.

All the fourth quarter-finals will kick off on February 8 till February 11. In the other games, Vidarbha will take on Tamil Nadu at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, 36 hours after the first ODI between India and England at that very venue. Haryana will host Mumbai at Lahli in the third quarter-final while Saurashtra will be up against their local rivals Gujarat at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. 

Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha and Haryana stayed unbeaten in their respective Elite groups A, B and C. Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu had an equal number of points after three wins each but bonus points wins on first-innings lead and 10-wicket victories did the trick as tie-break for the Rajkot-based side. Saurashtra were the only team out of the eight to go through to the quarters for three seasons in a row in the Ranji Trophy.

With the international players being with the ODI squad, Mumbai will be without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal while Saurashtra will miss star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and similarly Tamil Nadu will be without Washington Sundar. Karnataka, Bengal and Baroda were among the favourites who didn't advance to the next stage.

Related Stories
WPL 2025: RCB, UP Warriorz name replacements for Sophie Devine, injured Alyssa Healy

WPL 2025: RCB, UP Warriorz name replacements for Sophie Devine, injured Alyssa Healy

Self-belief, controlling the controllables, dogged preparation - Suryansh Shedge's MO | Exclusive

Self-belief, controlling the controllables, dogged preparation - Suryansh Shedge's MO | Exclusive

Australian Cricket Awards: Not Head, 34-year-old star named Test Player of Year, check full list

Australian Cricket Awards: Not Head, 34-year-old star named Test Player of Year, check full list

The quarter-finals will be followed by the semi-finals from February 17 with the final scheduled to be held from February 26. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement