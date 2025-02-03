Jammu and Kashmir to play their quarter-final in Pune as BCCI confirms Ranji Trophy knockouts' dates, venues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir topped Elite Group A but will not host their home quarter-final in J and K due to poor weather conditions

The BCCI on Monday, February 3 confirmed the quarter-final fixtures for the ongoing Ranji Trophy edition with Jammu and Kashmir taking on Kerala in the first knockout game in Pune. As per a Sportstar report, the J and K team management had requested the BCCI to move their home quarter-final out of the territory due to bad weather conditions. Hence, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, where the fourth T20I between India and England was held last week, will host the first quarter-final.

All the fourth quarter-finals will kick off on February 8 till February 11. In the other games, Vidarbha will take on Tamil Nadu at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, 36 hours after the first ODI between India and England at that very venue. Haryana will host Mumbai at Lahli in the third quarter-final while Saurashtra will be up against their local rivals Gujarat at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha and Haryana stayed unbeaten in their respective Elite groups A, B and C. Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu had an equal number of points after three wins each but bonus points wins on first-innings lead and 10-wicket victories did the trick as tie-break for the Rajkot-based side. Saurashtra were the only team out of the eight to go through to the quarters for three seasons in a row in the Ranji Trophy.

With the international players being with the ODI squad, Mumbai will be without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal while Saurashtra will miss star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and similarly Tamil Nadu will be without Washington Sundar. Karnataka, Bengal and Baroda were among the favourites who didn't advance to the next stage.

The quarter-finals will be followed by the semi-finals from February 17 with the final scheduled to be held from February 26.