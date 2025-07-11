Jamie Smith creates world record, breaks Sarfaraz Ahmed and Adam Gilchrist's feat during Lord's Test Jamie Smith has etched his name into the history books during the third Test between England and India at Lord's. Smith continued his record-breaking run, a match after he had slammed a combined 272 at Edgbaston.

New Delhi:

England wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith has created a world record during the first innings of the third Test between England and India at Lord's. Smith, who had slammed a record-breaking 272 across the two innings in the second Test at Edgbaston, achieved a huge milestone during the third Test as he got to his 1000 runs in the format.

Smith has become the fastest wicketkeeper batter ever to hit 1000 Test runs by balls faced as he went past the likes of Pakistan stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed and former Aussie great Adam Gilchrist.

The English wicketkeeper needed only 1303 balls to get to 1000 runs in the format, bettering the previous record of Ahmed, who had hit his first 1000 Test runs in 1311 deliveries. Former Aussie stumper Gilchrist is now third as he got to the feat in 1330 balls.

Fastest to 1000 Test runs (by balls faced):

1 - 1303 balls: Jamie Smith

2 - 1311 balls: Sarfaraz Ahmed

3 - 1330 balls: Adam Gilchrist

4 - 1367 balls: Niroshan Dickwella

5 - 1375 balls: Quinton de Kock

Meanwhile, Smith is the joint-fastest wicketkeeper to get to 1000 Test runs (in terms of innings) alongside Quinton de Kock. Smith has joined the Test retiree de Kock to hit 1000 runs in 21 innings with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers behind them.

Fewest innings to 1000 runs by wicketkeeper:

21 Quinton de Kock/ Jamie Smith

22 Dinesh Chandimal/ Jonny Bairstow

23 Kumar Sangakkara/ AB de Villiers

24 Jeff Dujon

Meanwhile, England began the second day on 251/4 with Joe Root one run short of his hundred. Root got to the milestone on the first delivery to get to his 37th Test ton, before Jasprit Bumrah began his brilliance.

The Indian pacer removed Ben Stokes, Root and Chris Woakes to get three wickets during the opening hour of Day 2 as the visitors made early inroads. Bumrah got Stokes and Root with two nip-backers, before nipping behind Woakes.