Jamie Overton misses agonisingly short of 100 vs New Zealand at Headingly; Twitter reacts

Jamie Overton finished agonisingly short of a hundred on debut as the 28-year-old ended just three short of the three-figure mark. It is worth noting that Overton came to the crease when England were down in the dumps, reeling at 55/6.

He, along with Jonny Bairstow, stitched a partnership worth 241 runs in 274 balls - the 9th highest partnership for the 7th wiket in Test history that left the Kiwis shell-shocked.

Nonetheless, powered by Bairstow's historic 162, and Jamie's powerful 97, England managed to eke out a lead of 31 runs. Overton also became only the second English cricketer after WG Grace to score more than 97 runs or more on debut and take a wicket.

It's still day 3 of the Headingley Test, and with England just having a lead of 31 runs, it will all come down to who does better in the 2nd innings.

England Playing 11

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand 11

Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner