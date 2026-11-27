Brisbane:

Jamie Overton delivered a career-defining performance with the ball as England crushed Australia by seven wickets in the rain-interrupted third T20I at the Gabba. With the win, they moved 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

Notably, the pacer dominated the proceedings with the ball, picking up five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. Based on his incredible showing, the hosts were bundled out for just 108 runs in 16.5 overs. It is their lowest-ever T20I total on home soil.

Meanwhile, Overton became only the second English bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in men’s T20 internationals. His spell included 17 dot balls, while he also contributed two catches in the field. Liam Dawson provided valuable support with three wickets for 16 runs as Australia struggled to build a competitive innings.

The hosts had several promising starts but failed to turn them into substantial scores. Sam Harper finished as the leading run-scorer, having added just 26 runs off 14 balls. Mitchell Mitchell and Jake Fraser-McGurk showed some promise, but they failed to live up to expectations.

Dawson removed Marsh after the Australian captain struck a six, with Overton completing an impressive catch at mid-on. Harper’s aggressive approach ended when he edged Dawson towards the same fielder. Fraser-McGurk tgeb briefly threatened with two sixes against Sam Curran but became Overton's first victim in the match.

The Somerset all-rounder continued to trouble Australia’s middle order, dismissing Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary and Ben Dwarshius to complete his five-wicket haul. Dawson later claimed his third scalp by removing Adam Zampa, while Mitch Owen was run out following an accurate throw from Phil Salt.

Aneurin Donald, Jordan Cox impress with bat

Rain interrupted the proceedings in the second innings. England were given a revised target of 98 runs in 17 overs. Australia pacer Riley Meredith put the Three Lions under pressure for a while, as he picked up the prized wicket of Phil Salt. Aneurin Donald then played a blistering knock of 32 runs off 13 balls to release the pressure. Captain Harry Brook, in the meantime, failed to impress, scoring nine

In the end, Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 33 from 14 balls, guiding England to 98 for 3 in 10 overs and sealing victory with a boundary through the covers.

Meanwhile, the result helped England edge past Australia to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Also Read:

Mumbai Indians pivot back to Rohit Sharma, announce him as new captain for IPL 2027 season