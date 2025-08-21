James Vince overtakes Faf du Plessis in a massive feat, registers 110th T20 win as captain Veteran England batter and the skipper of Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025, James Vince went on to register his 110th T20 win as captain, overtaking South Africa legend Faf du Plessis in the illustrious list.

Veteran England batter James Vince overtook South Africa’s Faf du Plessis to become the third most successful captain in T20 cricket history in terms of wins. It is worth noting that leading Southern Brave to a win against Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025, Vince registered his 110th T20 win as captain, overtaking Du Plessis, who has 109.

Vince only sits behind MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who have 193 and 143 T20 wins as captain to their names, respectively. Vince achieved the feat after Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire in the 21st game of The Hundred men’s 2025 on August 21.

The clash between the two sides began with Brave coming in to bat first, and the side opened their innings with James Vince and Leus du Plooy scoring 29 and two runs, respectively. Jason Roy departed on a score of four runs, with James Coles adding 14 runs on the board as well.

Furthermore, the subpar start continued on a worse note after Laurie Evans and Michael Bracewell added eight runs on the board each.

Hilton Cartwright put in a good show in the lower middle order, scoring 51 runs in 19 deliveries. His knock helped Southern Brave post a total of 129 runs in the first innings of the game.

Jofra Archer helped Southern Brave register win against Welsh Fire

Aiming to chase down the target, Welsh Fire opened their innings with Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow scoring 13 and 22 runs, respectively. Luke Wells and Tom Abell scored nine and two runs, respectively, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore adding 25 runs on the board. Saif Zaib amassed 21 runs, but due to the remaining batters’ inability to go big.

Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker for Brave with three wickets to his name. Craig Overton and James Coles took two wickets each, with Chris Jordan striking once as Southern Brave limited Welsh Fire to 125, winning the game by four runs.

Most wins as T20 captain:

1. MS Dhoni: 193 wins

2. Rohit Sharma: 143 wins

3. James Vince: 110 wins

4. Faf du Plessis: 109 wins

5. Daren Sammy: 104 wins

