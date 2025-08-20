James Vince breaks all-time T20 record as captain with the bat; surpasses Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Veteran England batter James Vince achieved the all-time record in T20 cricket during his innings in the Hundred clash for the Southern Brave against the Welsh Fire in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 20. Vince scored 29 off 26 as the Brave could only muster 129 off their 100 balls.

Veteran England batter James Vince became the leading run-getter in T20 cricket as captain, as he achieved the feat during the Hundred clash between the Southern Brave and the Welsh Fire in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 20. Since his 41-run knock against the Birmingham Phoenix 10 days ago, Vince needed just 21 runs to get to the feat but the 34-year-old returned scores of 6, 7 and 7 in the next three matches. Needing just a solitary run on Wednesday, Vince finally got to the record, scoring 29 off 26 as he watched his teammates being struck on a spicy wicket.

Vince broke Faf du Plessis's record, who himself got to the numero uno position last month during the Major League Cricket (MLC), surpassing his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli on the list. Vince now has 6,663 runs to his name in T20 cricket as captain and with du Plessis not being in action for at least 3-4 months, the English batter would be keen to take a decent lead ahead of the South African. Coincidentally, both Vince and du Plessis will be teammates in the 2026 edition of the SA20 for the Joburg Super Kings, with the latter likely to lead.

Most runs as captain in T20 cricket

6663 - James Vince (in 206 innings)

6634 - Faf du Plessis (203 innings)

6564 - Virat Kohli (in 188 innings)

6283 - MS Dhoni (in 289 innings)

6064 - Rohit Sharma (in 224 innings)

Vince has been a consistent batter in domestic cricket and even though he may not have played at the top level and in the IPL much, but has been a regular in leagues such as ILT20, PSL, apart from playing in the Blast for Hampshire for the longest and now in the Hundred, leading the Brave.

Since Kohli has left the captaincy, the next active batter leading any side in T20 cricket after du Plessis is Babar Azam. MS Dhoni was at the helm of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, but is unlikely to continue in the role in the next season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to return.

As for the match, the Brave recovered from an awful start to get to a score of 129 but will it be enough against a determined Fire outfit?