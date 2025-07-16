James Neesham breaks all-time unwanted T20I record for New Zealand James Neesham registered his seventh T20I duck in the second match against South Africa, setting a new record for the most ducks by a New Zealand player in the format. He surpassed de Grandhomme, Sodhi, Southee, and Taylor, with whom he was previously tied.

Harare:

In the second T20I against South Africa at Harare Sports Club, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham recorded yet another duck. It was his seventh in T20 internationals. With this, he now holds the unwanted record for the most ducks by a New Zealand player in T20Is, moving past Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor, with whom he was previously tied.

Notably, batting first, New Zealand posted 173 runs on the board. They had a rough start to the match, as openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway departed early, scoring 22 and 9 runs, respectively. Batting at number three, Tim Robinson stabilised the innings, scoring an unbeaten 75 runs off 57 deliveries. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay flopped as well, as the Kiwis were reduced to 70/5 at one stage.

After Neesham departed for a duck, Mitchell built a crucial partnership with debutant Bevon Jacobs, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2025. Jacobs made an unbeaten 44 runs off 30 balls as New Zealand posted a defendable total on the board.

South Africa flop with bat

Chasing 174 runs, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. Openers Lheun-dre Pretorious and Reeza Hendricks departed for 27 and 16 runs, and that opened the floodgates. Batting at 3,4 and 5, Rubin Hermann, Senuran Muthusamy and Rassie van der Dussen made 1,7 and 6, respectively. After they were reduced to 62/5, Dewald Brevis and George Linde managed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Their partnership added 39 runs, but after Brevis departed for 35 runs, things changed drastically for South Africa. Despite a poor start, South Africa managed to pull things back, but they couldn’t get the job done towards the end. Linde departed for 30 runs, while the tailenders couldn’t add much as the Proteas lost by 21 runs.