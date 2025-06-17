James Anderson to captain professional side for first time at 42, named Lancashire skipper for two matches James Anderson has been named captain of Lancashire in the County Championship for two matches. It will be the first time that Anderson will lead a professional team, taking the reins for a couple of games from Marcus Harris.

Former England pacer James Anderson will be captaining a professional team for the first time, as he has been named skipper of Lancashire for two matches in the County Championship. At 42, Anderson will lead his side due to the absence of Marcu Harris, who returns to Australia due to the birth of his child.

Anderson played only one match this season in the County Championship. He was ruled out of the first six weeks due to a calf injury but has been in fine form in the Vitality Blast.

Anderson will be the third captain of Lancashire in the red-ball format this summer. Harris was the second after succeeding Keaton Jennings, who had to step away due to a difficult start to the season. Anderson's first assignment as captain will be leading his team in the clash against Kent in Blackpool starting on June 22.

Lancashire's interim head coach confirms Anderson's captaincy stint

Lancashire's interim coach Steven Croft has confirmed the development of Anderson being named the captain for two matches. "Jimmy will lead the side and it is exciting for him and us," Steven Croft, Lancashire's interim head coach, told the BBC. "He has captained only once and that was in a pre-season tour T20 game in Dubai so it will be nice for Jimmy and nice for the lads.

"He has obviously got a lot to offer on and off the field. It will be a proud moment for him. It is not obviously all on Jimmy but it helps and his presence, particularly as captain, is a massive boost for the rest of the lads."

Lancashire are currently in the second last place in Division Two, having been winless in their seven matches. They have endured two losses and have drawn five matches. However, they have enjoyed a successful start to the T20 tournament - Blast, winning four of six. Anderson has been impressive in the tournament, having taken 10 wickets in four matches.

"The way I'm looking at it and what I will say to the team is this is a pivot in the season," Croft said. "Seven games that have gone before we can't do anything about. But we still have seven games to climb the ladder and there is still a chance we can go up.

"We are only a few wins away from being right at the top so we can use it as pivot in the season to get in the right direction. That break with the Blast suddenly those wins seem a little bit more attainable."