James Anderson set to be knighted after a stellar international career Former England cricketer James Anderson is all set to be awayrded with a knighthood after he was named in the resignation honours list of the former UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak. The ECB chair also congratulated Anderson on the achievement.

Veteran England cricketer James Anderson is all set to receive a knighthood after an exceptional 21-year England career. It is worth noting that Anderson was named in the resignation honours list of the former UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak. The former prime minister was a huge cricket fan, even facing Anderson during a practice session, also announcing 35 million pounds government investment into grassroots cricket.

Interestingly, James Anderson retired from international cricket in 2024. He went on to play the final Test match of his career against the West Indies at Lord’s in July 2024, the very venue where he made his debut in 2003. Despite having played for the longest time, Anderson is yet to hang up his boots.

The veteran is set to feature for Lancashire across formats this summer. Furthermore, with the news of him receiving the knighthood, Richard Thompson, the ECB chair, came forward and congratulated the pacer.

"Congratulations, Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport. Jimmy's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, not least in winning the Ashes four times and becoming England's all-time leading wicket-taker. His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world,” Thompson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"This is fitting recognition for a true world great who has given so much to the game on and off the field,” he added.

It is also interesting to note that Anderson’s knighthood was highly anticipated. Before the final Test match of his career, former England cricketer Andrew Strauss had backed Anderson to receive the knighthood very soon and opined that the pacer deserved it.

"Very much so! I think any fast bowler that plays 188 Test matches deserves a knighthood; I'll put it that way,” Strauss had said.