James Anderson replaces Stuart Broad in England team for second Test against Sri Lanka

Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

England have made one change to the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka starting here on Friday (January 22) with pace bowler James Anderson replacing fellow pacer Stuart Broad, who has been rested.

England defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first of the two Tests. After this tour, they will travel to India to play a four-Test series.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonathan Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.