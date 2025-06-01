James Anderson registers career best T20 figures in comeback after 11 years Former England pacer James Anderson looked brilliant on his return to T20 cricket, representing Lancashire against Durham at the Vitality Blast, Anderson registered his career best T20 figures, taking three wickets in the first innings.

Former England international James Anderson, who announced his Test retirement last year, has made a stellar comeback in T20 cricket. Signing a one-year contract with his county, Lancashire, for the Championship and the T20 Blast this season.

It is worth noting that Anderson has been unable to consistently represent Lancashire due to international commitments. He last played an ODI game in 2015 and a T20I game in 2009, putting all of his focus into Test cricket.

However, as Lancashire were all set to take on Durham at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on June 1, James Anderson’s inclusion in the playing XI turned many heads as the ace pacer made his return to T20 cricket after a hiatus of 11 years.

Not only that, Anderson managed to put in an excellent performance on his T20 return as well. Notably, the clash between Durham and Lancashire began with Durham batting first after losing the toss. As the side hoped to get off to a good start, it was Anderson who dismantled Durham’s top order, taking the wickets of the first three batters. He ended the first innings with figures of 17/3 after four overs. The figures are his career best, and at 42, Anderson continues to defy age and prove that it is just a number.

Speaking of the game, Durham opened their innings with Graham Clark and Alex Lees coming out to bat. Both batters got off to a subpar start as they departed on scores of 10 and 16 runs, respectively. Colin Ackermann departed on a score of 18 runs, with Ollie Robinson scoring just 11 runs as well.

After the top order’s failure to go big, it was Ben Raine and James Neesham who stabilised the innings for their side, scoring 29 and 40* runs, respectively. After the first innings, Durham posted a total of 150 runs as James Anderson looked exceptional with the ball.