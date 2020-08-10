James Anderson quashes retirement rumours, vows to carry on until Ashes 2021-22

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England pacer James Anderson

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Monday quashed rumours surrounding his retirement from the Test format saying that he desires to play until the 2021/22 Ashes.

The rumours began after Anderson managed to average only 41.16 this summer form the three matches he played which included only six wickets. But Anderson has been far better than what the numbers represent. Nevertheless, the numbers are reckoned to imply that Anderson is soon nearing his retirement, probably by the end of this summer.

But the 38-year-old feels that he is still hungry and eager to carry on.

"I am still hungry to play the game. The frustration for me has been after one bad game, the whispers that go around. I don't think that's fair."

Anderson, however, admitted that he needs to improve on his bowling after returning with 1/97 in the first Test against Pakistan.

"It's been a frustrating week for me personally because I have not bowled very well, I felt out of rhythm," he said. "Probably for the first time in ten years, I got a little bit emotional on the field, started getting frustrated, let that get to me a little bit. When you get frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker. That doesn't help on the field.

"For me it's a case of trying to work really hard the next couple of days, try to figure out of there are any technical issues I can sort out. Hope that I get the nod for the next game and I can try and show people I have still got what it takes to play Test cricket.

"To be honest, coming into this game I felt good, but during the game there was something off - the rhythm wasn't quite there. As I went through the game I just tried to start bowling quicker, run in faster, bowled a couple of no-balls which isn't like me really. It felt like I was trying a bit too hard.

"I was chatting to Chris Silverwood and Pop Welch about some basics, making sure my action is where I want it to be and finding that timing. Hopefully I can continue this week and keep my fingers crossed that the captain and coach keep faith with me for the next game.

"I think also I didn't feel like I bowled poorly in the West Indies series. I felt good with the way the ball was coming out, and don't think too much changes with one bad game. Everyone has a bad game, I'm sure I will have more bad games. It's trying to keep a positive mental attitude, focus on the next game, put everything else behind. When you play well you can't dwell on that either, you have to put it behind and focus on what's coming up."

Anderson then added that he wishes to play until the next Ashes which will be played in Australia.

"I want to play as long as I possibly can," he said. "If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands. It will be a selection issue. But, for me, I'm still hungry.

"As I said, it was one bad game and I'm sure I'll have another bad game in my career. I just don't want every time I have a bad game for there to be whispers going round that I'm going to pack in. For me it's about trying to find a way of dealing with that, dealing with the outside noise. I've done that really well in my career, but it's a little bit different now."

