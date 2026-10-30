James Anderson not sure about retirement after being left shocked following Lancashire exit

New Delhi:

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson has admitted that Lancashire's decision not to renew his contract has left him deeply disappointed. Following which, the veteran fast bowler is considering his future, but is yet to determine whether he wants to continue playing professional cricket elsewhere.

The 44-year-old discussed the unexpected development during an appearance on the Tailenders podcast, revealing that he had initially expected a discussion about the team's performance rather than his own future. Anderson, who captained Lancashire last season, claimed he was caught off guard when the club informed him that its plans no longer included him.

“I went in for what I thought was a conversation about how the team moves forward. It wasn't a great year for the team. Being captain I thought it was chat about that. A couple of minutes in I realised it wasn't a conversation. I was being told they thought the best way for the team to move forward was without me. I was quite shocked. It was quite brief,” Anderson said.

Notably, the decision was communicated by incoming director of cricket Paul Farbrace alongside new chief executive Richard Kenyon. Meanwhile, when it comes to Anderson’s performance, he picked up 50 wickets during the County season last year, but Lancashire had finished second from bottom in Division Two of the Championship.

I wanted to see my career out with Lancs: Anderson

Anderson admitted the announcement brought back memories of England's decision in 2024 to move on from him while rebuilding their bowling attack ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia.

“Now I am thinking that even more. I am thinking 'this is happening again. Is there something fundamentally wrong with me as a person?' Your head just sort of races. I wanted to see my career out with Lancs. I don't know if my career is done, we will have to wait and see, but it would be nice at some point if someone would let me retire,” the pacer said.

Despite the disappointment, the fast bowler has not ruled out joining another county. Several teams are reportedly interested in his services, although a move to Lancashire's traditional rivals Yorkshire appears unlikely.

“I am still trying to process everything and weigh up the best way forward for me. It has been 10 days since it happened,” Anderson added.

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