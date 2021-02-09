IND vs ENG 1st Test: James Anderson leaves 50-up Shubman Gill in tatters with beautiful reverse swing

Image Source : BCCI James Anderson (far left) celebrates with team-mates after picking Shubman Gill's wicket.

India's hopes of chasing down a daunting 420-target on the final day against England were handed a severe blow after James Anderson's morning spell saw another Indian top-order collapse in Chennai on Tuesday.

The veteran English pacer's first victim of the day turned out to be a set batsman in Shubman Gill, who just reached his 50 the other over. The young right-hander, who was looking to play Anderson on the drive, was beaten by the bowler's outswinger, which came in after hitting the turf, finding the gap between Shubman's bat and pad.

At the time of writing this report, India were all at the sea as James Anderson's morning spell bamboozled a 50-up Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom were clean bowled by the veteran pacer, with the score reading 92/4.

Resuming at 39/1 from overnight, Pujara and Shubman Gill (50 runs off 83 balls) added 19 runs on the board before the former fell for Leach's trap, who earlier also picked the wicket of Rohit Sharma (12 off 20).

Earlier at the end of fourth day's play, India were 39 for one at stumps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win. India, who lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, need a further 381 runs while visitors England need nine wickets.