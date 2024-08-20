Jalal Yunus steps down as Bangladesh Cricket Board director in 'greater interest of cricket'

Follow us on Image Source : BCB Jalal Yunus (in centre) presenting a cheque to football team captain Sabina Khatun (on left)

Jalal Yunus has stepped down from the position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board director and the chairman of the cricket operations committee. The former fast bowler has handed his resignation after the National Sports Council asked him to resign.

"I have resigned for the greater interest of cricket," Jalal said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "I am all for cricket running properly and correctly. I am alright with their intention to replace me as per the constitution. I don't want to be a stumbling block for cricket's progress," he added.

However, the other NSC-appointed director Ahmed Sajjadul Alam denied the board's request to resign. "I told them that since they nominated me as the NSC councillor and then I became a director, they have to do it. They can inform me of their decision regarding me," he told ESPNcricinfo.

From the current board, Jalal is the first director to step down. The board has come under scrutiny following the change of government after the student protests, which led to the resignation of the Awami League government a fortnight ago.

Notably, a report in Cricbuzz states that changes are likely to take place in the board as the BCB president Nazmul Hasan has also expressed his wish to step down.

The Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud paid a visit to the BCB headquarters and met the officials, staff members and cricketers. He also met former captain Tamim Iqbal.

"You've seen that our Youth and Sports Adviser visited the BCB office today. He reviewed the board's facilities and seems to have plans to visit other federations in the coming days," BCB chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on the meeting.

"There was no specific discussion with anyone. The advisor spoke to several people in the BCB who shared their experiences," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCB chief is confident that Bangladesh can host the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup despite the political unrest in the country. "We are fully confident in our preparations to organize the Women's T20 World Cup on schedule. The government has been proactive, contacting us on their first day in office.

"The Bangladesh Army has also assured us of full support and cooperation. We've informed the ICC, and they are satisfied with our preparations," Nizamuddin said.