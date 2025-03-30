Jake Fraser McGurk takes exceptional catch to dismiss Aniket Verma in SRH clash | WATCH Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk caught every headline after the star batter took an excellent catch at the boundary line which saw the well set Aniket Verma depart on a score of 74 runs in the first innings of the DC vs SRH clash.

Game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides faced off at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 30. The clash saw Sunrisers Hyderabad coming in to bat first after winning the toss, and DC managed to put in a good showing with the ball, limiting Hyderabad on a score of 163 runs in the first innings.

In the first innings, as DC put in an excellent performance with the ball, it was Jake Fraser-McGurk who captured the limelight. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aniket Verma put in an exceptional performance with the bat, scoring 74 runs in 41 deliveries.

Aiming to play yet another big shot, Aniket hoped to cross the boundary. However, Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk took an excellent jumping catch at the boundary line which left the spectators stunned.

His brilliant catch saw Aniket depart on a score of 74 runs in the first innings. Speaking of the game between DC and SRH, the clash began with the visitors opening their innings with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma departing early.

Abhishek departed for just one run with Travis Head adding 22 runs on the board. Ishan Kishan departed for just two runs, alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy who was dismissed for a duck. Aniket added 74 runs on the board alongside Heinrich Klaasen who scored 32 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 163 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was the highest wicket taker with five wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets alongside Mohit Sharma who struck once as well. Limiting SRH to a subpar total, Delhi Capitals would hope for a good showing in the run chase, and hand Hyderabad their second defeat of the season.