Jaffna Kings announce Bangladesh batter as Taskin Ahmed's replacement amid ongoing LPL season

New Delhi:

In a major development, LPL (Lanka Premier League) franchise Jaffna Kings recently came forward and announced the replacement of Taskin Ahmed in their squad. It is worth noting that Taskin was ruled out of the tournament after he was unable to join the squad due to unavailability.

As for Taskin Ahmed’s replacement, Jaffna Kings came forward and named Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy. The 25-year-old boasts a good record in T20 cricket, having played a whopping 169 matches in the shortest format and having scored 4,092 runs to his name.

He maintains an average of 31 runs in the format and will hope to put in a good show for Jaffna Kings in the tournament as well. It could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming games for the side. With the inclusion of Hridoy in the squad, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the LPL, came forward and talked about the move, heaping praise on Hridoy.

“We are delighted to welcome Towhid Hridoy to the Lanka Premier League. He has emerged as one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished cricketers and brings both quality and leadership to the Jaffna Kings. While we wish Taskin Ahmed the very best, we are confident Hridoy’s arrival will further enhance the competition and give fans another exciting player to follow this season,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar said in a press release.

Jaffna Kings to take on Colombo Kaps next

Speaking of the ongoing LPL, Jaffna Kings will be taking on Colombo Kaps next. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 27th. It is worth noting that Kings have played five games in the tournament so far.

In the five games, Kings have won three games and have lost the remaining two matches. With six points to their name, the side has a chance to overtake Kaps, who are in second place in the standings, as they are equal on points. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in their upcoming clash against Colombo Kaps.

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