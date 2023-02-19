Jadeja's lethal bowling leads to Australia batting-lineup collapse, star player registers career-best figures

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma celebrate

In the second match of the Test series being played between India and Australia, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shattered the batting line-up of the Kangaroos. In the match played at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi India star all-rounder registered his career-best figures in the Test format.

Jadeja scalped 7 wickets in this innings to bundle the Australian team at a score of 113. As soon as Jadeja took five wickets against Australia, he achieved the special feat of taking a fifer for the 12th time in the Tests. He registered a 7-wicket haul for 42 runs in 12.1 overs in this match, which is his best figures in Tests. In both innings of this match, he took a total of 10 wickets.

Jadeja's top 5 bowling performances in Test career:

IND vs AUS (2023): 7-42

IND vs ENG (2016): 7-48

IND vs AUS (2017): 6-63

IND vs SA (2013): 6-138

IND vs SA (2015): 5-21

India's strong comeback

In the 2nd Test match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat. Batting first, Australia got all out for 263 runs. In the second innings of the match, Team India could not manage to take the lead and got all out for 262 runs. Australia had a 1-run lead at the end of the Indian innings. The match was almost evenly matched, with Australia taking a lead of 62 runs for the loss of one wicket on the second day of the match. It was believed that the Kangaroo team could create pressure on Team India by getting a big lead in this match, but this did not happen and the pair of Jadeja and Ashwin got Australia all out. Team India eyes winning the 2nd Test.

Also Read:

Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra thrash Bengal to win their second title

IND vs AUS Test: Axar Patel gives credit to changed mindset for his rapid growth as batter

Latest Cricket News