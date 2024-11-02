Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Jadeja, Ashwin roll back years to hand India advantage with New Zealand 9 down going into Day 3

New Zealand will rue their missed chances as they first let India take a lead and then didn't show up with the bat in the second innings, apart from Will Young. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with their quality, guile and ability to utilise the wicket came at a crucial time for India win Mumbai.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 18:05 IST
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets
Image Source : AP R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets as New Zealand are one away from being dismissed

It almost felt like a skullduggery, R Ashwin going wicketless in a Test innings at home! Or else how would you explain a hapless-looking Ashwin against the likes of Will Young, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips? The naysayers had almost called it a passing of the baton with Washington Sundar doing the heavy lifting. However, you can't beat class and quality. Just when India needed their experienced spinners to put their hand up, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came up with some beautiful deliveries and tactics to bamboozle the Kiwis to hand India an advantage going into the third day of the Mumbai Test.

It was a Day 2 wicket tailor-made for a batting line-up to be galloped by Ashwin and Jadeja themselves. You'd imagine that Ashwin and Jadeja would be licking their lips after the two innings were done on that track and that first wicket of the match of Rachin Ravindra meant so much to senior offie. He was overjoyed and relieved at the same time. However, it was Akash Deep, who started the procession by cleaning up the New Zealand skipper Tom Latham in the very first over. 

Shortly Washington Sundar, the only bright spot for India in the last couple of Tests, sprung to the action with the big wicket of Devon Conway and the hosts were up and running. The ball to Ravindra from Ashwin was almost like a reminder, 'I'm still here'. India don't play a home Test for almost a year now and this might be the last time for some time that one gets to see Ashwin showing his mastery like that.

 

