Jacob Oram appointed New Zealand bowling coach, tenure to begin with India series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jacob Oram, former Kiwi all-rounder, who has been with the New Zealand men's team in a few series in the lead up, has been named the bowling coach

New Zealand appointed Jacob Oram as the new bowling coach of the men's team. Oram, who has been involved with the Black Caps in the bowling coach role on the Bangladesh tour last year, for the T20I series against Australia series earlier in 2024 and recently the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will fill the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen last year in November. Oram's tenure will begin on October 7, just before the three-match Test series against India.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Black Caps again," Oram, who has been White Ferns' bowling coach in the past and for MI Cape Town in SA20 recently, said in an NZC release.

“To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour. The recent opportunities I’ve had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I’m excited to continue that work in the coming seasons," Oram added.

Oram represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is and was part of the squad at three ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups. Oram scored 4,688 runs with the bat across all three formats while taking 252 wickets with the ball.

“There’s a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Black Caps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket," Oram added.

NZC GM High Performance Cricket Bryan Stronach and head coach Gary Stead welcomed Oram into the group saying that he will add a lot of value and experience.

"He [Oram] brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game," Stead said of Oram's appointment. "It’s a really exciting opportunity for him and we’re looking forward to having him join the group full-time."