Jacob Duffy reflects on the prospect of facing Virat Kohli ahead of IND-NZ ODI series

India and New Zealand are all set to continue their ongoing multi-format series. After the conclusion of the T20I leg of the series, India and New Zealand will lock horns across five ODI matches. The first ODI of the series will be held on November 4th, and both sides will look to play some good cricket.

Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon veteran batter Virat Kohli. With many fans looking forward to seeing Kohli in action once more for the Indian team, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy is relishing his upcoming clash against Kohli and opened up on meeting him as well.

Ahead of the ODI series, Duffy talked about taking on Kohli in the ODI series and talked about his time in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.

"I got to see him [Kohli] yesterday. He was in the gym, obviously, so running into him there was cool, but he was awesome to me. Obviously, for such a religious figure, I guess you almost say, in India - he's obviously a megastar over there - for him to be so down-to-earth and sort of welcome all us overseas guys in RCB was pretty cool, so very appreciative for him for that. It'll be awesome to play against him now that I've sort of shared a changing room with him as well,” Duffy was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Duffy opened up on his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Furthermore, Duffy hailed Virat Kohli’s work ethic and reflected on his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL as well, and how he has bowled a lot to him in the nets, and is prepared to take him on as New Zealand locks horns with India in the ODI series.

"He's got a great work ethic, Obviously, I bowled a lot to him in the nets because he was always the first batter and I was always the first bowler. We actually spent a lot of time facing each other in the nets, so that's quite cool. But also from there, he's seen a lot of me now too, so he'll have good preparation,” Duffy said.

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