Christchurch:

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy experienced a difficult outing in the first Test against India in Wellington. In the Christchurch Test, the 32-year-old bounced back with two wickets on Day 2 of the match. Reflecting upon that, he noted that he had made some technical adjustments during the short break between matches.

Notably, Duffy finished the day with figures of 2 for 21 from eight overs as India slipped to 116 for 6 in response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356 at Hagley Oval. His dismissals of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul helped the hosts strengthen their position after the visitors had started their innings.

The comeback followed a difficult experience at Basin Reserve, where Duffy conceded 201 runs in 33 overs in a single innings. With that, he recorded the second-highest runs conceded by a New Zealand bowler in Test cricket. In the second Test, Pant initially put him under pressure by sending his second delivery for six. However, the pacer recovered, finding success through disciplined bowling rather than allowing the aggressive batter to dictate his approach.

“We all have our ups and downs in sport and cricket, and international cricket especially. I've had some good days and that was one of my worst sort of weeks in the BlackCaps. So, it was tough,” Duffy said in the press conference.

He then credited the encouragement received from the New Zealand dressing room, particularly after being selected again following his expensive performance.

“The worst part is you feel like you’re letting the team down a little bit. That's never a nice feeling. So, all I can do is I'm trying to work on my game, work on my process, get back to being the best version of myself. And I've got a bloody supportive team around me. I know, obviously, the coach backs you, they pick you again, things like that. Skipper [Tom Latham is] thankful for the work you're doing and the things you're trying and the bowling group's bloody awesome. I'm grateful for the support around and to have that group is pretty special,” he added.

Technical change in bowling

The interval between Tests gave Duffy an opportunity to address problems with his bowling action. Shorter run-ups during practice helped him concentrate on his technique and regain consistency. The fast bowler identified the workload from preceding limited-overs assignments as a contributing factor, as he explained that adjustments made for white-ball cricket had affected his wrist position.

“I'm a very action dependent bowler. It feels like I need it to be pretty pure for the outcome to be good. It's always a big focus for me,” he mentioned.

Also Read:

Inspirational bowling sees NZ come out on top on Day 2, India crumble under pressure in Christchurch