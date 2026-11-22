Wellington:

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy endured a difficult outing in the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The 32-year-old conceded 201 runs in his 33 overs in the first innings and with that, he became the first bowler from New Zealand to concede over 200 in a single innings in Test cricket history.

Since 1995, Murphy Su'a held the unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an innings by a New Zealand bowler. He had conceded 179 runs against England in 1995.

Meanwhile, Indian batters were ruthless against Duffy in the middle and overall in general as well, as the Shubman Gill-led side made 720/9 in the first innings. With that, they also established a new benchmark for the highest team score recorded on New Zealand soil. It is also India’s highest-ever total on foreign soil.

The innings also produced an unprecedented batting record, with India becoming the first team to register seven partnerships worth at least 50 runs each in a single Test innings.

When it comes to Duffy, the damage also places the right-arm pacer among the most expensive fast bowlers in Test history. His 201 runs conceded match the figures recorded by Australia's Brett Lee against India in Sydney in 2004, when Lee finished with 4/201 from 39.3 overs. Both bowlers now occupy joint-fifth position among pacers for the most runs conceded in a single Test innings.

The overall record, however, remains with former New Zealand spinner Stephen Boock. He conceded 229 runs against Pakistan in Auckland in 1989, making it the most expensive bowling performance by runs conceded in a Test innings.

More unwanted records for Duffy

Duffy also holds an unwanted distinction across international formats. He became the first bowler to concede at least 200 runs in a Test innings and 100 runs in an ODI innings. His ODI figures of 3/100 came against India in Indore on January 24, 2023, during the third match of that series.

For New Zealand, the goal is now to rebuild their innings on Day 5 and put pressure on India, who need eight wickets to win the match.

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