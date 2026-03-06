Jacob Bethell sets new England record with century against India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Mumbai:

England youngster Jacob Bethell wreaked havoc in the second innings of the semi-final clash against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 254 runs, the visitors had a topsy-turvy start, losing three wickets in the powerplay. However, they managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, which was the only positive thing for the Three Lions in the first six overs. It also allowed Bethell to settle quickly.

He capitalised on the start and went bonkers in the middle overs. The 22-year-old eventually hammered 105 runs off just 48 balls, helping England close the gap but failed to get the job done against India. He had very little support from the other end and one may argue that if Sam Curran had shown some intent, the game could have swung in favour of England.

Nevertheless, following his century, Bethell became the youngest England cricketer to score a hundred in all three formats. Earlier in the year, he notched his maiden Test century with 154 against Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney and registered his first ODI ton versus South Africa in September 2025.

India destined to play New Zealand

Following the seven-run win over England, India have qualified for the final and will play New Zealand in the summit clash on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ground has hosted India’s clash against South Africa in the Super Eights, but unfortunately, the Men in Blue suffered a defeat.

Meanwhile, this marks the second straight ICC final that will see India play New Zealand. The two teams faced each other in the Champions Trophy 2025 final as well in Dubai. In that game, Rohit Sharma stole the show, scoring 76 runs as India won the game by four wickets.

The two teams also played in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023, which was won by India as well. Hence, the hosts should be confident of their chances but their record in major matches in Ahmedabad can be the only concerning matter.