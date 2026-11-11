Jacob Bethell ruled out of upcoming white-ball series against Australia, remains doubtful for SA series

In a major blow to England, star batter Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming white-ball series against Australia. It is worth noting that England and Australia are slated to take on each other across three ODI matches and five T20I matches as the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and released a statement announcing Bethell's absence for the upcoming games.

The ODIs are slated to be held on November 13, 15, and 28. Furthermore, the T20I matches will be played on November 21, 24, 27, and 29, and December 2nd. Without the services of Bethell, England will have a huge hole in their batting attack, and the side will sorely miss the star player in the series.

It is interesting to note that Bethell has been out since July after he experienced discomfort in his right knee. He underwent surgery in September and suffered yet another in training last week, which has ruled him out of the upcoming series.

After the conclusion of the Australia series, England is slated to take on South Africa in a Test series as well, and Bethell could end up missing the Test series against the Proteas as well, adding to England’s concerns.

Joe Root opened up ahead of the Australia series

With the series against Australia on the horizon, veteran batter Joe Root came forward and talked about how he wishes for England to become more adaptable and how they have the World Cup in their sights, and batting on different surfaces will help them be ready for the World Cup next year.

"We're a team that wants to be more adaptable. If we are going to challenge that World Cup, we're going to have to be able to adapt our games. We're quite young and inexperienced in many ways. So the more experiences we have on different surfaces, different situations in games... the more we'll learn, develop and become a more rounded team,” Root was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"We've come from Pakistan. We've learned a huge amount there. Over the course of this series, we're going to have to be really clear on how we want to get the best out of these three games. So that's the challenge for us,” he added.

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