Jacob Bethell expected to open as England reveal squad for ODI series against India

New Delhi:

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has come forward and revealed England’s ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the Indian team. It is worth noting that India and England are taking on each other in a five-game T20I series currently and will follow it up with three ODI matches.

The likes of Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, and many more stars will feature for the Three Lions in the clash, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming game.

One of the biggest inclusions in the side has been that of James Coles, as Zak Crawley has been excluded as a result of his inclusion. Furthermore, with the recent returns that Crawley has been putting in, his inclusion in the ODI squad would not have been justified.

England to continue T20I series on July 4

Speaking of the ongoing series between India and England, the two sides are currently in the T20I series; both teams met in the first T20I of the series, but the game did not produce a result due to rain playing spoilsport.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first, and openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored 1 and 59 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan was sent packing for a duck as well. It was the knock of Shreyas Iyer that helped India stabilise; the skipper scored 68 runs in 47 deliveries, with Shivam Dube going unbeaten on a score of 42 runs in 21 deliveries as India posted a total of 189 runs in the first innings of the game.

However, with England coming out to chase down, rain played spoilsport, and the second innings was not possible for play due to the extreme weather. With no result declared, the series has virtually become a four-game affair, and both sides will hope to put in a good show in the upcoming game.

England squad for ODI series against India

Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

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