Jack Leach declared fit to play for England in second Test against New Zealand

Image Source : JACK LEACH Jack Leach walks back with the support staff after suffering a concussion during the first Test against New Zealand.

Jack Leach, the England spinner has passed the fitness test and has been included in the playing eleven for the second Test match against New Zealand.

Leach suffered a head injury in the first Test and after clearing concussion protocols, the spinner was passed fit to play the second Test, starting on Friday.

England Playing XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Leach suffered concussion symptoms following a heavy fall in the outfield on day one of the first test at Lord's. He was replaced by Matt Parkinson for the rest of a match that England won by five wickets.

"Jack Leach continued his seven-day mandatory concussion return-to-play protocol and is fit to play in the match," England Cricket said.

Ben Stokes, England's recently appointed captain, didn't bowl much in the nets on Wednesday and was seen holding his side and in conversation with the team doctor. He was in the lineup, however, and looks to be a fifth option in the bowling attack.

New Zealand is yet to name their team but will be without allrounder Colin de Grandhomme, who has been ruled out of the series because of a tear in his right heel sustained in the first test.

(Inputs AP)