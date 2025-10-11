'It's part of game': Yashasvi Jaiswal on his run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill during Delhi Test Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on yet another double century as he was run-out on 175 after a big mix-up with captain Shubman Gill on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Delhi. Jaiswal has converted his seventh Test century into his fifth 150-plus score.

New Delhi:

Yashasvi Jaiswal called his unfortunate run-out mix-up with captain Shubman Gill on Day 2 of the second Test as 'part of the game'. Jaiswal's brilliance came to an end on 175 as he added only two runs to his overnight score of 173.

Jaiswal drove Jayden Seales to mid-off and sat for a run with Gill hardly moving his way. The Southpaw was more than halfway down when he turned to go back, but was way short of his crease. "It's (his run-out) part of the game, so it's fine," Jaiswal said at the end of Day 2 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Jaiswal had hit his seventh Test century and converted it to a score of over 150 for the fifth time. On his knack of scoring daddy hundreds, the Southpaw said, "I always try to play as long as I can. If I'm there, I should just take the game forward and play as long as I can."

"There is always a thought that what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal, I just try and be in the game and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long," he added.

Jaiswal had to deal with the movement from the bowlers early on before cashing in on the opportunities. "I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour and then it will be easy for me to score," he said.

India put up a mountain of runs in the first innings, having scored 518/5d before the Windies lost four for 140 in their reply. The visitors toiled hard and put in the hard yards, but lost their way with a bunch of wickets going down. "The wicket is still pretty good, we are bowling very well, we will be seeing as quickly as we can get to them and get them again," the Southpaw said further.

India are in a strong position after the end of the second day as Ravindra Jadeja's triple strikes sent the visitors down to 140/4, and the hosts have a lead of 378 runs.