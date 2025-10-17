'It's great Rohit and Virat are here for transition': Axar Patel ahead of Australia series Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be nearing the end of their international careers as India are in a transition period now in the ODIs too. The upcoming ODI series against Australia will mark the transition series with Shubman Gill at the helm.

New Delhi:

India are in transition now in the ODIs too, having undergone the same in the Tests and T20Is. The two stalwarts who have achieved almost everything - from runs, milestones to trophies - might be nearing the end of their international careers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the Australian shores in a series that will officially mark the beginning of a new era in the ODI format. Shubman Gill has been appointed the ODI captain as India build themselves for the 2027 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who was once the vice-captain of the T20I format, spoke about the transition in the Indian team. "This is a great experience for Shubman, too. Rohit bhai and Virat bhai and everyone are here, this is part of the transition process," Axar told reporters two days ahead of the first ODI in Perth.

"You have older players, and if the young players come with their experience, then they can learn from the seniors and understand how to play at this level, what they can do and what they can't do.

"It's perfect that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are here, and Shubman is doing the captaincy. It will help in Shubman's growth as a captain. It's good if young and experienced play together."

One of the things to keep an eye on will be the performances of Virat and Rohit and how they find their feet in their international returns. "If you look at their form, the way the two of them have prepared - they trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and also played practice games - I think they are ready performance-wise," Axar said.

"They look in good touch in the training sessions. And if you talk about their physical fitness, of course, everyone has passed their fitness tests. I think they are ready to go."