Italy stuns world cricket, qualifies for T20 World Cup 2026 Italy qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup in 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. After a stunning win over Scotland, they almost confirmed their berth. Meanwhile, despite suffering a Netherlands in their final league game, Italy made it to the marquee tournament.

The Hague (Netherlands):

Italy, traditionally known for its dominance in football, has scripted history by qualifying for their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. While the Azzurri have missed out on the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup and are yet to secure a spot for the upcoming tournament, it’s their cricket team that has captured global attention this time.

Defying expectations, Italy stunned the cricketing world with impressive wins over Guernsey and Scotland during the qualifiers, securing a coveted place in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Although they faced a defeat against the Netherlands in their final group match, the result did not affect their qualification chances.

Against Scotland, the Joe Burns-led side produced a brilliant show with the bat, as Emilio Gay scored a half-century, while Harry Manenti made 38, and Grant Stewart scored an unbeaten 44 runs. Courtesy of that, Italy posted 167 runs on the board. In the second innings, Manenti clinched a five-wicket haul as Scotland suffered a 12-run defeat.

In the match against Netherlands, they suffered initially, being reduced to 46/4, but Manenti and Stewart managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, as Italy posted 134 runs. However, their bowlers couldn’t tame the Dutch batters, who picked up a comfortable win and qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026. They finished in the top spot in the league stage, while Italy finished second.

ICC's role in growth of associate nations

Notably, ever since Burns and a few other Australia players switched to Italy, their cricketing culture has changed significantly. ICC’s role has also been highly impactful. An increase in the number of teams for the T20 World Cup has allowed lower-ranked teams to compete against full-member nations.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, USA stunned Pakistan, and that was a major talking point. They even qualified for the Super 8. Earlier in 2022, Netherlands pulled off a stunning win over South Africa. This shows the progress of associate nations and the role ICC played in the last few years.