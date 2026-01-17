Italy announce squad for maiden T20 World Cup 2026, former South Africa international picked Italy will mark their debut in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The Azzuris will begin their historic campaign against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interestingly, former South Africa international JJ Smuts has been called up for the tournament.

Italy have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7. The Azzuris will open their maiden campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 9, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After the relationship was spoiled with former Australia cricketer Joe Burns, Italy appointed Wayne Madsen as captain and he will lead the team in the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, what was interesting was the selection of JJ Smuts, who represented South Africa in international cricket till 2021.

Smuts brings an international pedigree to the Azzurri setup, having previously represented South Africa in 13 T20Is and six ODIs. His presence adds depth and experience to a side preparing for its debut on the world stage.

The road to the T20 World Cup 2026

The Italian team earned qualification through a breakthrough campaign at the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025. Finishing second in the competition, Italy secured their place after registering significant victories over Scotland and Guernsey. That run ensured qualification alongside the Netherlands and marked a major step forward for the nation’s cricketing ambitions.

Behind the scenes, the team will be guided by an experienced coaching and support staff. John Davison has been appointed head coach for the tournament, with Kevin O’Brien and Douglas Brown named as assistant coaches. Team operations will be overseen by manager Peter Di Venuto as Italy prepares for the challenges of a global event.

In the group stage, Italy have been placed in Group C, where they will test themselves against strong opposition. The pool includes two-time champions England and West Indies, along with Bangladesh and Nepal.

Squad:

Wayne Madsen, Marcus Campopiano (wk), Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca