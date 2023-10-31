"It would be nice to pile on their misery": David Warner looking forward to marquee game against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner

England have been extremely poor in their title defence at this World Cup. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only one win in six matches so far and are set to face their arch-rivals Australia on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the contrary, Australia are well placed to make it to the semifinals and are coming off a stunning five-run win over New Zealand in their previous game.

Interestingly, even the Aussies had started their campaign with twin losses to India and South Africa but have recovered since winning four matches on the bounce. Perhaps, one of their wins - against the Netherlands by 309 runs - has also helped them in recovering their net run-rate. They are looking very well placed and confident for the game against England who are clearly even struggling to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the marquee game, Australia opener David Warner has stated that as a team, they would love to pounce on England's woes at the moment. However, he also noted that during such situations, teams are very much dangerous and can hurt the opposition sides a lot.

"It’d be nice to pile on England’s misery. But they’re the teams that are the most dangerous when there’s nothing to lose. They’ve got some very, very (high) quality players and we have to respect it. They bat to 11 and their bowling unit is very good," Warner said while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, David Warner himself has been in excellent form in this World Cup with 413 runs in six matches and is also the second highest run-getter at the moment. Opening up about the same, he said, "Everyone keeps writing me off. I’m doing as well as I can, I’m just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs). If I get in, I try and make the most of it."

