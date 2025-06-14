'It would be great to not have to hear it again': Aiden Markram on chokers tag after WTC final win Aiden Markram played a match-winning knock of 136 in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia. Markram feels that the Proteas won't hear the 'chokers' tag aymore.

South African stars Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma banished the chokers tag following their World Test Championship 2025 final win over Australia at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. Markram stated that he feels that they won't be hearing the tag again, following the team's five-wicket win that ended their 27-year-long wait for an ICC title.

"It would be great to not have to hear it again, that's for sure," he said. "In terms of it motivating you, I mean, there's always going to be external things that can motivate you, but it's not your sole purpose for playing. To have got the job done and to literally have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team."

Bavuma reveals he heard reference to chokers by Australia on Day 4

South Africa captain Bavuma revealed that he heard references of the tag when the Proteas resumed batting on Day 4 of the Test with 69 runs still needed. With the game slipping away from them, the Aussies tried getting into the minds of the Proteas in the hunt for an unlikely win.

Bavuma stated that playing against the current Australian team is not like the previous teams when they used to be ultra-aggressive, referring to the infamous 2018 series. "Playing against Australia is a bit different in the last couple of years," he said. "They're not as vocal out on the field. They're still aggressive through their body language, though obviously their skill, but there's not a lot of chatter.

"Of course, the tag of us being chokers, came about this morning. One of their players threw out the fact that we could lose our eight wickets in less than 60 runs. I definitely heard that.

"Aiden kept using the [words] lock in after every over, let's keep locking in. Let's give them nothing. So yeah, not a lot of chatter, just one or two things that were, that were said."