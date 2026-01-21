It will be strange to watch T20 World Cup from home, I have been part of every edition: Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma said it will feel strange watching the T20 World Cup from home after playing every edition so far. Though he doesn’t miss T20Is, he misses the World Cup experience and plans to watch matches from the stadium.

Mumbai:

Following India’s historic triumph over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the T20I format. With the next edition of the marquee tournament approaching, India’s World Cup–winning captain Rohit Sharma admitted that it will feel unusual to watch the event from home, especially since he has featured in every edition of the competition so far.

The 38-year-old said he does not miss playing T20Is for India, but emphasised that the World Cup is different altogether and that he misses the unique experience of being part of it. Rohit also revealed that he plans to attend a few matches at the stadium and expects the tournament to be a spectacular one.

“We were talking about this at home, that it will be strange watching it from home, especially the T20 World Cup. From the time it started until now, I have been part of every World Cup, so it will feel different. When I watch the team playing T20 games, the feeling of missing out isn’t as much. But when you miss a World Cup, the reality really sinks in. That’s when you realise you’re not going to be part of it. So it will be a little weird. However, I will be somewhere in the stadium. It won’t be the same and it will be a different experience, but I’m actually looking forward to it. It will be quite amazing,” Rohit said while speaking to JioHotstar.

Importance of communication ft. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed the importance of communication in modern-day cricket. He spoke about the time when Mohammed Siraj was dropped from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad and how Rohit, being the captain, explained the reason to the pacer. A similar thing happened with Yuzvendra Chahal during the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Siraj was not part of the 2025 Champions Trophy, so I had a conversation with him and explained the situation to him. I also spoke to Yuzvendra Chahal when he was not part of the 2023 World Cup. There were several players like this, and we spoke to all of them. I feel it is always good to have a conversation. You will not be able to please everyone, but you try your best to help everyone understand the reasoning behind the decisions,” Rohit said.