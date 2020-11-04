It will be special series for India, want to showcase my class: Shikhar Dhawan on Australia tour

Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan

In-form Shikhar Dhawan is confident that he can carry on his run-scoring momentum into the next series which will be India's tour of Australia, begining from November 27. Dhawan is part of the limited-overs squad.

Dhawan, who has scored 525 runs in 14 innings so far in IPL 2020, said that he loves playing in Australia and against the Aussies. He has scored 1145 runs gainst Australia in the ODI format in 26 innings at 45.80 with four centuries and six fifties.

"Once you have got good scores, you want to carry that to the next series. I love playing in Australia. It's a great place to play cricket. The pitches are good and I enjoy playing their bowling," Dhawan said on Wednesday ahead of Delhi Capitals' Qualifier 1 game against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

"It will be a special series as Indian team will be playing after a long time. I want to showcase my class," said Dhawan, who has two hundreds and two fifties in his last five ODI appearances against Australia.

Dhawan, meanwhile, will be putting his concentration into Thursday game where Delhi will be looking for their first spot in the playoffs. They have been defeated twice this season by the defending champions - by five and nine wickets respectively. But Dhawan does not cosider Mumbai as the favourites in the contest.

"I don't think they have an upper hand. We have got a quality team and we know we can beat any team.

"We just have to play good cricket and have to be very clear with our plans. I believe if we manage to do that, we can certainly win," Dhawan said.

