'It was just a regulation wicket': Mitchell Starc on KL Rahul's controversial dismissal on Day 1 of Perth Test

The eventful Day 1 of the opening Test match between India and Australia ended with 17 wickets at Perth Stadium on Friday. The fast bowlers from both teams dominated all three sessions to kick off the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in a memorable fashion.

India were bowled out to 150 while batting first with Josh Hazlewood claiming 4 wickets and Mitchell Starc making an impact with the big wickets of openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India's top-order stumbled against extra bounce and pace from the wicket at the Optus Stadium but KL Rahul displayed a classic fightback before a controversial dismissal.

Starc's out-swinger had an extra bounce and whiskered Rahul's bat for a caught-out dismissal. Umpire Richard Kettleborough said not out to Australia half-hearted appeal but Pat Cummins seemed convinced and went upstairs for a DRS.

The third umpire Richard Illingworth overturned the decision after the ultra edge showed a bit of spike when the ball passed the bat. However, the usuals were showing a gap between the ball as well, causing a big confusion among the fans.

Rahul displayed his consent at the third umpire's decision and seemed angry while walking back to the pavilion. When asked about Rahul's wicket in the press conference at the end of Day 1, Starc stated the dismissal was a regulation wicket.

"It got overturned obviously, but I thought it was regulation, the sound it made, the timing of it, I thought it was just a regulation wicket," Mitchell Starc said at a press conference.

Starc also shared his views on Perth's wicket as Indian bowlers also made a similar impact to take control of the game at the end of Day 1.

"I think there was a fair bit of good bowling today," Starc added. "Obviously, there was enough in the wicket and it probably felt like it was a hardball wicket. When the ball started to get a little bit softer towards the back end of that Indian innings, it probably didn't do as much.