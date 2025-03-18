'It was a better game than the last one': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha after second loss to New Zealand Pakistan were always behind the eight ball after the carnage from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen killed the chase in the second T20I in Dunedin. Pakistan's newly-appointed T20I skipper Salman Agha feels this was a better show from the team, and stressed that his side needs to improve.

Pakistan suffered another humbling from New Zealand in the second T20I after being outclassed in both departments in their clash in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18.

Pakistan's new T20I era is not off to a strong start with two drubbings in the five-match series. After being shot for 91 in the first T20I batting first, the Men in Green put up a better show with the bat in the rain-hit second match.

Led by new captain Salman Agha's 46, the Men in Green put up 135 in the second match at University Oval, Dunedin. However, the Kiwis made light work of the total after openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen went on a carnage. Their blistering opening act left Pakistan bowlers stunned as the Kiwis chased down the total with five wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha feels that it was a better despite another drubbing. "It was freezing (out there), but it was a good game. It was a better game than the last game, a lot of positives, but obviously, a few work to do," Salman said after the match.

"I think we've batted a bit better within this game, but it would still need to be a better finish as well, fielding was outstanding, and bowling in patches was good, but we need to be a bit more consistent. As soon as we need to understand that the bounce is different when we adjust that bounce. I think we will be a better team," he said.

Salman highlighted that the spinners did a fine job after the powerplay and were good in patches but the damage was already done before that. "After Powerplay we bowled really well. I think spinners bowled well, and then Harris came, and he bowled really well. I think we bowled well in patches, and at the same time, we didn't bowl well in the Powerplay.

"We need to be a bit better in Powerplay and we need to be a bit more consistent. I think as a batting unit, we need to have a better Power play and just come to bowling, we need to have a better Powerplay as well, so probably something we need to improve," he said.