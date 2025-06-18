It's going to be a shame not to play against Virat Kohli in Tests: Ben Stokes Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket ahead of the England series, surprising many after a brief return to domestic cricket. England captain Ben Stokes called it a shame, praising Kohli's fierce competitiveness and saying he’ll miss their on-field battles.

London:

Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement just ahead of the five-match series against England, starting June 20. The star batter scored a century against Australia in Perth late last year, but since then, his form dipped in the longest format of the game, having scored 85 runs in the last four Tests. His form was under the scanner and there were speculations about his future, but the cricketer turned up for a Ranji Trophy game against Railways.

After that, Kohli was expected to feature in the England tour but the cricketer eventually announced his Test retirement during the IPL. Speaking about it, England captain Ben Stokes stated that it is a shame that he won’t be able to compete against Kohli in Test cricket anymore. The all-rounder lauded the Delhi-born, highlighting his competitive mindset and fighting spirit.

“What India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, and his desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn't he? It'll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time,” Stokes said in a video released by England cricket.

“I did text him, saying it's going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field — that it's a battle,” he added.

Kohli hosted some India cricketers for dinner in London

According to a report of RevSportz, Kohli hosted some of the Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, among others, for dinner ahead of the first Test against England on June 20 in Edgbaston. The players went to his London house before travelling to Leeds for the match