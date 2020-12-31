It's Baggy and Green: Ben Stokes complains about Test Team of the Decade Cap; ICC responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEN STOKES Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for including him in the ODI and Test Team of the Decade. Stokes, however, complained about the colour of the Test team cap, calling it 'Baggy and Green'.

'Baggy Green' is associated with England's arch-rivals Australia, who've been sporting the myrtle green-coloured cap in the traditional format. "Very proud of both these cap's, one of them just doesn't seem right, it's a bit BAGGY and GREEN thanks @icc," he wrote on Instagram while posing with both the caps.

Stokes, born in New Zealand but plying his trade for England, has been one of the most prolific all-rounders lately. He had played a match-winning knock in the 2019 World Cup final to guide England to their maiden trophy. His another memorable batting display was in Ashes in Headlingley when he single-handedly took England past the finishing line in a dramatic fashion. Scoring an unbeaten 135, the left-hander pulled off a dramatic Ashes-saving win against Australia last year.

Apart from Stokes, three other England players are a part of the recently announced Test Team of the Decade, led by Virat Kohli. Former skipper Alastair Cook and the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad have also been included in the squad. The Test side also features some notable names like Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, Dale Steyn and Kane Williamson.

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England)