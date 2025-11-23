'It's amateurish': Michael Vaughan lambasts England, advises them to ready themselves ahead of second Test Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan came forward and advised his side to compete in the upcoming tour game against PM's XI in Canberra after their loss to Australia in the first Ashes Test.

England cricket got off to a horrid start to the Ashes 2025-26. Taking on Australia in the first Test of the series at the Perth Stadium, Australia managed to defeat England by eight wickets, taking the lead in the series and handing England a hefty loss to kick off the series.

With the loss, England’s preparation for the series has come into question. With many experts criticising the side’s performance in the clash, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan came forward and advised the side to play the upcoming clash against the PM’s XI to better prepare themselves.

"Whether they like it or not, all these conversations are going to come back to England. It's amateurish if England don't go out and practise between now and then. What harm is it playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights?” Michael Vaughan was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I can't be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket they might get a little bit better? My method would be, you've got a pink-ball two-day game, you go and grab it, go and take it, play those two days and give yourself the best chance,” he added.

Stuart Law advised against travelling to Canberra

Speaking on the same matter, former Australia cricketer Stuart Law came forward and questioned what benefits England would have by travelling to Canberra. He pointed out the difference in conditions in Canberra and Brisbane, where the second test will be held.

"I wouldn't want to bat in Canberra and then go to Brisbane. You've got a ball bouncing at knee high and then you've got a ball bouncing at chest high. It doesn't really do you too much good,” Law told Sportsworld on BBC World Service.

